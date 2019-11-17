|
|
Was born September 22, 1930 on a farm near Evansville, MN and passed away November 7th, 2019 in Eagan. He attended Concordia College, Moorhead before entering the Army for two years. He then graduated from the University of MN School of Business and attended Brown College for computer programming. He worked for Unisys for twenty-eight years as a technical writer and then worked for Skyline for ten years as a manufacturer. Doing Toastmasters, church activities and delivering newspapers were his hobbies. He had a passion for cars and possessed an encyclopedia of knowledge for all things car-related. Phil was preceded in death by his parents: Anna and Albert Johnson. He is survived by his wife Louise of 65 years; children, Nancy (David) Anderson, Mark (Lynn), Gregg (Karen); fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Gregg wants to be noted as the favorite brilliant child. Dad had no favorite child but loved us all, supporting and encouraging us. He taught us to honor God and respect all people. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He read to them and patiently sat through their concerts and recitals. He played checkers, Pretty Princess with them and spent countless hours with them in the game room to play ping pong and pool. He also spent many hours running up and down the gravel street teaching his children and grand children to ride bikes. He loved to ask his grandchildren what they learned that day. We will all remember his smile and his gentle, patient spirit. Memorial service 11:00 Saturday, November 23rd at Emmaus Lutheran church, 8443 2nd Ave S, Bloomington, MN. Visitation 10:00 and lunch following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Petri Church, Brandon, MN or to Shepherd's Chapel, Gravette, AR.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019