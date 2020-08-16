1/1
Phillip Charles ALFORD
On August 9, 2020 Age 55, of West St. Paul He is survived by his son James R. Alford, parents James W. and Barbara Alford, brother Jason Alford (Michelle) and sister Melissa (Lennie) Drewelow. niece/goddaughter Hayley (Andrew) Hugeback, nephews Justin Alford and Michael Drewelow and many friends and relatives. Phillip had a big heart and a great sense of humor. He was a skilled craftsman and an avid sportsman who loved the outdoors and dearly loved his family. He will be deeply missed. Due to the Covid virus, private family services will be held.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
