1965 - 2020 Phil passed peacefully 3/17/2020, with family at his side. Survived by mother, Anne; siblings, John (Ann), Paulette (Dennis), Vivian, Nadine (Johnnie); nieces, nephews, great-nieces & nephews; many cousins and friends near & far. Preceded on this journey are his father, Gerald; grandparents, Legros and Briggs; nephew, LeRoy; and niece, Natalie. Phil resided at Woodhill House in Woodbury with his 2nd family of John, Eric, Mark and terrific staff. Early on he lived at Hammer Residences in Wayzata, later at Edgewater in Stillwater. He was blessed with caring staff wherever he hung his hat. Phil was known for his humor and one-liners! Loved music and playing the harmonica and eager to play a song when asked. He loved attending church, sometimes playing music there. His greatest pleasure was to travel, taking 2 or 3 trips yearly, often with Ventures Travel. His favorite expeditions were to Wales with nephews, Chase & Miles, and cousins, Jonell & Steve. Phil had a wide network of friends, was proficient on his computer and phone. He held numerous jobs including Newtrax, Perkins, Old Navy, ProAct and Merrick, to mention a few. He was so proud of medals earned while participating in Special Olympics for bowling, swimming and weight lifting. For this reason, the family prefers memorials be made to Special Olympics or to the Humane Society. Phil endeared himself to all and was loved by all. The family is grateful to the ICU staff at Woodwinds Hospital and all who sent well wishes. Presently the family is postponing gatherings and the interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020