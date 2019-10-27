Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Phillip G. "Phil" BRUNELL

Phillip G. "Phil" BRUNELL Obituary
Passed away on October 23, 2019, age 82. Preceded in death by his first wife, Judy; second wife, Maryann; sister, Ione and brother, Ken. Survived by his children, Cindy (Greg) Staves, Kim (Al) Gilbert, Chris (Pam) and Kurt (Karen); 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grand children; and sister, Karen (Jack). Service Tuesday, October 29, 11:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Burial Union Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-8 P.M., as well as one hour prior to the service at BRADSHAW. Special thanks to the staff at Oak Park Senior Living. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
