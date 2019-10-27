|
|
Passed away on October 23, 2019, age 82. Preceded in death by his first wife, Judy; second wife, Maryann; sister, Ione and brother, Ken. Survived by his children, Cindy (Greg) Staves, Kim (Al) Gilbert, Chris (Pam) and Kurt (Karen); 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grand children; and sister, Karen (Jack). Service Tuesday, October 29, 11:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Burial Union Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-8 P.M., as well as one hour prior to the service at BRADSHAW. Special thanks to the staff at Oak Park Senior Living. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019