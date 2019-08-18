Home

Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church
4455 S. Robert Trail
Eagan, MN
Phillip J. AMELUXEN

Phillip J. AMELUXEN Obituary
Age 82 of Eagan Beloved Father & Grandfather Passed away August 13, 2019. Preceded by wife Catherine; parents Frederick and Bernice. Survived by daughter Mary (Geo) Giuliani; son Brad (Cheryl) Ameluxen; grand children Bradner, Kaitlin, Kristin and Nicole; brother Brad. Phil served proudly in the US Army from 1957-1959. He will be missed by his family, many friends, and neighbors with their four legged companions. Memorial Mass WED. 10:30 AM at St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church, 4455 S. Robert Trail, Eagan. Visitation TUE. 4-7 PM at Klecatsky's – Eagan Funeral Home, 1580 Century Point, Eagan and one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cem. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
