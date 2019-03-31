Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Phillip "Pat" LaCROIX Obituary
Age 81 of Forest Lake Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Brother Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 28, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, William & Ev; brother, Jerry; granddaughter, Macy Holly; June's grandson, Joe French. Survived by beloved wife, June; children, Troy, Trent, Tracy Holly; grandchildren, Alyssa, Tanner; sisters, Mary (Denny) Johnson, Nancy (Tom) Larson; June's children, William (Judy) Cournoyer, Robert Cournoyer, Dianna Cournoyer, Debbra Flicker; June's 7 grand-children & 10 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, family & friends. A celebration of Pat's life 11 AM Saturday, April 6th with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Dr. Forest Lake. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Bemidji. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
