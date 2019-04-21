|
|
Age 90 Passed away on April 17, 2019 Born November 29, 1928 in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Long time St. Paul resident. She worked in retail for over 30 years beginning with Powers Department Store in Highland Park. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church for 60 years. A true people person; she loved meeting, talking with and knowing about people. An avid reader and golfer starting in her 60s; she made a hole-in-one at her favorite golf course. Preceded in death by husband Ivan; survived by children Deborah, Brian and Brad; grandchildren Bradley, Emily, Kristen, Elizabeth (Mitchell); great grandson Cairo. Memorial service May 9th at 11:00 am Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 700 So. Snelling, St. Paul. Visitation one hour before service. Special thanks to the gals from Hospice of the Midwest. Memorials preferred to the church in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019