Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
104 Snelling Ave. South
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
104 Snelling Ave. South
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis HOLMGREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis A. HOLMGREN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis A. HOLMGREN Obituary
Age 87, of Mahtomedi, formerly of St. Paul passed away on April 22nd. Graduate of Swedish Hospital School of Nursing. Preceded in death by beloved husband Harold S. (Hap) Holmgren and parents Rick and Sirena Mattson. Loving and devoted mother of Sue, Ellen, Beth, Ruth, Amy and Judy; sons-in-law Paul, John and Jerry. Adoring grandmother of Jill, Tom, Sarah, Mike, Billy, Sam, Jackie, Riley, Jordan, James and Sydney; great-grandmother (GG) to Ani, Lou, Isaiah and Eliyah. Visitation at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 104 Snelling Ave. South, St. Paul on Thursday, May 2nd from 3-5 with service at 5. Memorials to Keystone Community Services or donor's choice. Well done thou good and faithful servant. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Download Now