Age 87, of Mahtomedi, formerly of St. Paul passed away on April 22nd. Graduate of Swedish Hospital School of Nursing. Preceded in death by beloved husband Harold S. (Hap) Holmgren and parents Rick and Sirena Mattson. Loving and devoted mother of Sue, Ellen, Beth, Ruth, Amy and Judy; sons-in-law Paul, John and Jerry. Adoring grandmother of Jill, Tom, Sarah, Mike, Billy, Sam, Jackie, Riley, Jordan, James and Sydney; great-grandmother (GG) to Ani, Lou, Isaiah and Eliyah. Visitation at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 104 Snelling Ave. South, St. Paul on Thursday, May 2nd from 3-5 with service at 5. Memorials to Keystone Community Services or donor's choice. Well done thou good and faithful servant. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019