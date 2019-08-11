|
Age 84, of Minong WI Longtime resident of West St. Paul MN August 14, 1934 ~ July 20, 2019 Phyllis was the fourth of five children of Wallace and Alma Frerichs. She was raised on a farm near Worthington MN, and later moved with her family into the city. Phyllis loved music, and she played in the school band and sang in choir. She graduated from Worthington High School in 1952 and married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Scribner, in 1954.They relocated to Minneapolis so Jerry could attend the University of Minnesota, and subsequently moved to West St Paul where they lived for over 40 years. Phyllis worked for School District 197 in the libraries at Somerset and Pilot Knob Elementary Schools for many years. She enjoyed socializing and traveling with friends in their many couples clubs, playing bridge with several groups, and participating in choir and women's groups at church. In 1999 Phyllis retired from the school district, and in 2004 her dream of living in the country was realized when Jerry retired and they took up residence on the shores of Pear Lake near Minong. Her greatest joy, aside from her love for Jerry and their 64-year marriage, was her family. Phyllis loved to host all holiday celebrations, birthdays, and family get-togethers at the lake. She was a loving person, and her passing leaves a huge void that no one will be able to fill. Preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Wendell Frerichs and Donald Frerichs, and by daughter Julie. Survived by husband Jerry; sisters Janet Hughes and Beatrice Thompson; sons Brett (Tina), Blake, and Matthew (Toni), and daughter Jeri Lynn (Jason) Walstad; grandchildren Nicci, Drew, Crystal, Wade, Samantha, Evan, Zach and Grace; and by great-grandchildren Ethan, Riley, Claire and Calvin. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Lutheran Church, Minong, WI, with Pastor Kevin Kaiser officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to The Spooner Funeral Home. www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019