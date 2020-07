In loving memory of Suzanne Marie Sullivan who passed away May 13, 2020 and Phyllis Mary Sullivan who passed away July 14, 2020. They will both be greatly missed. Loved by many people because of their sweet and kind spirits. Memorial Mass, 9 AM, Tuesday, July 28th at St. Rose of Lima, 2048 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville, MN with committal at Calvary Cemetery immediately following the service.