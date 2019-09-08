|
|
Born November 22, 1928 Passed peacefully August 27, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Jim; & son Tim. Survived by children Cathy DePonty (Gordon), Coni Kiernan (Tom), Tom Barrett (Mary), Debby Barrett (Stephen), Lorie Miller, Jody Larson (Tom), Mary Osiecki (Steve), Amy Bollmann (Gary); 21 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; sister Jacquie Capone; & special cousin Jan Bifulk. Avid traveler, loved playing Bingo & spending time with her family. Memorial Gathering Tuesday (9/10) from 11 AM to 1 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Interment to follow at 2:15 PM at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice. Special thanks to the staff at Waverly Gardens for their love & care. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019