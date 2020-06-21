Phyllis (Bahneman) BORGSTROM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 94, of Rush City Preceded by husband Darrell and sister Muriel. Survived by children Steven (Beverly) Borgstrom of FL, Karen Ehlen (Dennis Lamm) of Dayton, Jon (Cathy) Borgstrom of Eagan, Kathy Byrd (Mark Whetstone) of TX, 8 grandchildren and 18 great grand children. Service: 11 AM MON (6/22) with visitation 1 HR PRIOR at First Ev. Lutheran Church, 1000 S. Jay Ave., Rush City, MN. Olson Chapel 320-358-4735 FuneralAndCremationService.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Ev. Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Service
11:00 AM
First Ev. Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Chapel - Rush City
115 West 4th St.,
Rush City, MN 55069
(320)-358-4735
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved