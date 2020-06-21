Age 94, of Rush City Preceded by husband Darrell and sister Muriel. Survived by children Steven (Beverly) Borgstrom of FL, Karen Ehlen (Dennis Lamm) of Dayton, Jon (Cathy) Borgstrom of Eagan, Kathy Byrd (Mark Whetstone) of TX, 8 grandchildren and 18 great grand children. Service: 11 AM MON (6/22) with visitation 1 HR PRIOR at First Ev. Lutheran Church, 1000 S. Jay Ave., Rush City, MN. Olson Chapel 320-358-4735 FuneralAndCremationService.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.