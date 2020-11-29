BNSF 34 YEARS. of Rush City passed away, November 23, 2020 at the age of 76. Phyllis Leona Marlow was born February 7, 1944 to Leonard and Rosalie (Starlight) Marlow in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Preceded in death by husband of 36 years, Hughie Burton Sr., sons Bill and Bob Anderson, siblings Sonny & Jeanette. Survived by sons Dennis (Lori) Anderson and Darren (Heidi) Burton, 10 grand children and 4 great-grand children, sisters Barb (Wally) Anderson and Joanie (Don) Lockwood. Lastly, besides her family, Phyllis loved her cats. In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to your local animal shelter in her honor. Memorial funeral services for Phyllis: Visitation at 1 PM, Service at 2 PM; Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. Arrangements entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel 320-358-4735 FuneralAndCremationService.com