Age 95 The "Grand Dame" of The Lakes Country Club passed away on July 21, 2019 in Palm Desert, CA after surviving many health problems in her 95 full and rewarding years. All of us who were privileged to know Kelly, loved and adored that full-of-life, spirited, sharp, fun, funny, Irish Lass with her flaming red hair, glowing complexion and sparkling hazel eyes. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Al Carmien, parents, John and Edith Sullivan, and brothers John, Gordon (Esther), and Brother Patrick, Order of St. Benedict. After becoming a widow at a young age, she met Al Carmien, the love of her life. They married in 1974 and had an amazing life together including traveling, boating and entertaining. Besides her generous spirit with family and friends, her heart reached out to many, such as, St. John's Abbey in Collegeville, MN, John Tracey Clinic, Eisenhower Hospital, Xavier College Prep High School, The Living Desert, Wounded Warriors, Desert Town Hall, Sacred Heart Catholic Church and many more. Kelly had a 28 year career in banking retiring as a VP in 1974. Her many activities included being instrumental in forming the Ladies Niners' Golf, not only in The Lakes CC, but also in the Coachella Valley. She served on the Board of Directors at The Lakes CC and started the Putter's Club. She and Al enjoyed many years of boating as members of the 4th of July Yacht Club at Catalina and also as members of the Jonathan Club in LA. After Al's death in 2001, she spent her summers away from the desert in Woodbury, MN so she would be closer to family. In her 10 years there, she met an entirely new group of friends who were lucky enough to enjoy her friendship. She is survived by her loving nephews John (Patty) and Tom (Kathy) Sullivan; great-nephew and nieces, Sean (Ruth) Sullivan, Molly (Dale) Schoonover, Bridget (Jack) Grengs, Shannon (John) Hammar, Erin (Dave) Perrault, Kelly (Jake) Ziemski, Cara (Kris) Akervik plus 17 great-grandnephews and nieces. There will be a Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Palm Desert, CA on Saturday, August 24th at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 10:30 a.m.. There will also be a Memorial Mass at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Woodbury, MN on Wednesday, September 4th, 3:00 pm. with visitation starting at 2:00 p.m. At a later date, she will be buried next to her husband and her parents in her hometown of Ivanhoe, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kelly's memory to St. John's Abbey, 2900 Abbey Plaza, Collegeville, MN 56321. Kelly's final words were "I've had a great life"!
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019