On Saturday, May 18, 2019, at age 80 she passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. She was known by many names: Mom, Grandma, Grandma G, Gram, and Magga. A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and best friend. As selfless and spiritual, Phyllis had a beautiful soul and cared for everyone, she was active and adventurous. Phyllis loved and embraced life with effortless grace. Phyllis was born January 14, 1939 in Denver, CO and was raised in Pelican Rapids and Lake Elmo, MN. Growing up on a picturesque family farm, she spent many days exploring the land, strolling the windrows, climbing trees, tending to the chickens and playing in the barns with her kitties. She cherished life and filled her years with meaningful moments, often traveling afar to visit her many friends and family. Passions included gardening, bird watching, cooking and baking, daily walks and boating on the St. Croix River. Visiting with her uncle and cousins every year during the Montana hunt was always a highlight. She enjoyed her morning coffee and reminiscing about the past. Christmas was magical at her home. Santa appeared every Christmas Eve and Phyllis' homemade holiday food was always in abundance. She made sure that everyone always had their favorite dish even if it meant cooking late into the night or driving across the Twin Cities to find it. Gift giving was also one of her favorite things to do. She put forth great thought and effort in finding the perfect gifts for her loved ones. You could often find Phyllis down at the family business, Wolf Marine. She would provide support and always made sure that everyone was well fed. The Fourth of July typically started with a barbeque at her house followed by watching fireworks on the point down at the marina. As an interpreter for the deaf she provided communication and sound to an otherwise quiet world and as a bus driver for special needs children, she insured love, compassion and inclusion in the world. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Wolf Senall (Jeffrey), her sons, Kenneth Wolf, Keith Wolf, Martin Wolf (Donna), Eric Wolf (Katie Miesen) and her beloved grandchil-dren, Leya Kubitschek (Erik), Callie Wolf (Derek Nelson), Jordan Finstad, Logan Wolf (Kelsey), Emilee Wolf, Sheyanne Wolf, Evan Senall, Zack Senall, Kiley Senall and Torre Wolf (Chelsea). Phyllis was also a great grandmother to Liam, Frankie, Maccon, Minna, Oliver, Harper and Maxwell. She is also survived by Lynn (Red) Wolf, father of their 5 children and many lifelong friends that were near to her heart. She is preceded in death by her mother Helen Hutchinson, her aunt Linda Larson, and her uncle Art Larson. A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church 115 4th street, Stillwater, MN 55082 beginning with a visitation from 10 am to 11 am with a service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to or plant a favorite flower honoring this amazing woman. www.cullencreafuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019