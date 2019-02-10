|
Age 82, of Maplewood Passed away on February 2, 2019 Phyllis was born on February 5, 1936 to the late Clarence and Laura Wilkins in Minneapolis. Phyllis is survived by her children, Jess (Terri) Haynes, Jill Boisen; step-children, Dennis (Vicki) Doyle, Darren (Sharron) Doyle, Michelle (Dave) Saenz; granddaughter, Randi Boisen; and several step-grandchildren, as well as many other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Haynes and Michael Doyle; and her sister, Marilyn Wannebo. A celebration of life for Phyllis will take place on February 16, 2019 at 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Rosetown American Legion-Post 542, 700 W. County Rd. C. Roseville, 55113.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019