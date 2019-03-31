|
Professor Emerita of Nutrition at St. Catherine University - St. Paul Age 94. Passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. Preceded in death by daughter Paula Gilbert & husband Francis "Red". Survived by children Colleen & Mike (Mary); grandchildren Greg Gilbert, SheilaMarie (Andy) Ratcliffe, Adam Gilbert, Sarah & Jimmy Osborne; 3 great grand children, 1 sister, 3 brothers and Gina Rossi Winder, a foreign exchange student from Peru. Phyllis was esteemed in her career as a registered dietitian (RD) maintaining her professional certification for over 60 years. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, April 2nd at 10:00 am at ASSUMPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 51 West 7th Street. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday, April 1st from 4-7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway and one hour before the Mass at church on Tuesday. Special thanks to the staff of Waverly Gardens. She lived a full life, and will be remembered by her family, friends, students and colleagues.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019