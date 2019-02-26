|
Nee Herrmann Age 89 Passed away peacefully February 24, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Arthur; siblings, Delores, Frances, Lucille, Robert and Edmund; Survived by daughter, Kelley (Jim) Wakem; son, Tommy Arnold; grandchildren, Luke, Breanna, Jacob, Caitlyn, Marais and Madeline; siblings, Eleanor Deery and Ronald Herrmann; nieces and nephews. Funeral Service 11 AM Thursday, February 28 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME- ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd B. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation from 10 - 11 AM Thursday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2019