Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Peter
2600 Margaret St. N.
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of St. Peter
2600 Margaret St. N
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis IVERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis (Dolan) IVERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis (Dolan) IVERSON Obituary
Age 93 Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother passed away June 29, 2019. Preceded in death by parents; husband of fifty years, Clarion; brother and sisters. Survived by sons, Steven and Tom (Cindy); daughters, Cindi (Mike) and Sandy (Michael); grandchildren Shawn, Amy (Craig), Jeanna (Shawn) and Patrick (Heather); great grandchildren Riley, Jackson, Violet, Owen and Hazel. Thanks to the caring staff at The Pillars in Oakdale. Funeral Mass at Church of St. Peter, 2600 Margaret St. N., North St. Paul, MN on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Noon. Visitation one hour before service. Private interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.