|
|
Age 93 Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother passed away June 29, 2019. Preceded in death by parents; husband of fifty years, Clarion; brother and sisters. Survived by sons, Steven and Tom (Cindy); daughters, Cindi (Mike) and Sandy (Michael); grandchildren Shawn, Amy (Craig), Jeanna (Shawn) and Patrick (Heather); great grandchildren Riley, Jackson, Violet, Owen and Hazel. Thanks to the caring staff at The Pillars in Oakdale. Funeral Mass at Church of St. Peter, 2600 Margaret St. N., North St. Paul, MN on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Noon. Visitation one hour before service. Private interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019