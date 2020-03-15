Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Phyllis J. STAHNKE

Phyllis J. STAHNKE Obituary
Age 82 of North St. Paul Formerly of Cleveland, MN Preceded in death by husband, Jerry who passed away on the same day 22 years ago. Survived by children, Tim (Angie), Mike (Sandy), & Kim (Bob) Bean; grandchildren, Michael Jr. (Kaydi) and Sara (Nick) Bjerjen, Jason Hopkins and Jesse Eastman; great grandchildren, Maddy, Jamie, Amelia, Jaxson, & baby girl on the way. Special thanks to Ramsey Nursing Home and HealthEast Hospice for their loving care. Funeral Service Tuesday (March 17, 2020 on St. Patrick's Day same as Jerry) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7TH Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020
