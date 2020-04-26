Phyllis Joyce WICKMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of St. Paul Passed away on April 18, 2020 at age 95. She was preceded in death by her parents, Erick and Ethel; sisters, Jean, Dolly, and Gloria Wickman, Bonnie Lundy, and Jackie Schroeder. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. A private funeral service has been held; a webcast of the service can be viewed on Joyce's obituary page at www.bradshawfuneral.com. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved