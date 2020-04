Of St. Paul Passed away on April 18, 2020 at age 95. She was preceded in death by her parents, Erick and Ethel; sisters, Jean, Dolly, and Gloria Wickman, Bonnie Lundy, and Jackie Schroeder. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. A private funeral service has been held; a webcast of the service can be viewed on Joyce's obituary page at www.bradshawfuneral.com . Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.