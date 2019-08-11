Home

Died peacefully at home in Eagan on August 6, 2019, at the age of 91. Phyl was preceded in death by loving husband Johan "Hans" of 61 years, along with many relatives and friends. She is survived by her sister Nancy (Henter); children Steve (Brenda) Lefeber, and Suzi (Bjorn) Andersen; 3 grandchildren; Emily, Sofie, and Breanna; 2 great-grandchildren Carter and Aubree. Phyl was a sweet, beautiful, elegant lady and will be missed by many. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, August 14 at 10:00am at the Church of St. John Neumann, 4030 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan, MN 55122. Visitation one hour prior to mass at church. Burial St. Peter's Cemetery, Mendota, MN. Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel 651-457-7938
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
