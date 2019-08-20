|
|
Passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 with her family nearby. She was born on August 21, 1926 in Saint Paul, MN to Helen and George Smith. She graduated from Macalester College with a teaching degree. She dedicated her work life to education and social work. She was the loving mother to her twin sons, Tim (Erin) and Tom (Sherie Lynn) French, and stepdaughters, Toni and Sue Chickett. She found her true love, Leonard Chickett, later in life and they were married until he passed. Phyllis had a true zest for life. She loved to travel, sing and perform. Survived by all her children, grand children and great-grandchildren. Service 11:00 AM Friday, August 23 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 700 Snelling Ave. S, St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 4-7 PM Thursday at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 20, 2019