Age 82 of Roseville. Beloved mother, grandmother, sister. Passed away peacefully on October 19. Preceded in death by parents Henry and Anna Wasilk, sister Claudette Lape and nephew Stephen Lape. Survived by son David, grandson Geoffrey, step grandson Stephan and their mother Julie Lucking; daughter Kristine (Christopher) Dyrhaug and daughter Dianne (Michael) Chehoski, granddaughter Callie and grandson Jack; sisters Pat (John) Kirchner, Julie (Jim) McDonough and Roz (Dave) Vannelli Anderson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and cherished friends. Born in St. Paul, Minnesota. Graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. Phyllis was an active volunteer for many organizations. Long career in Retail including proprietor of Sunday's Ice Cream in Har Mar Mall. Despite a 55+ year battle with Multiple Sclerosis, Phyllis led a very active life. She enjoyed family and social gatherings, loved to entertain and had a special affinity for animals, especially giraffes. She was a remarkable mom and grandma. She will be missed by many. Funeral Mass to celebrate Phyllis's life shall be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 8, at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Giraffe Fund at the Como Zoo, MS Society of Upper Midwest or donor's choice. Phyllis generously donated her body to the U of M Anatomy Bequest Program. Private interment to be held later.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019