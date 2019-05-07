Home

Beloved Wife, Mom Grandma & Great Grandma Passed May 4, 2019 at 88 years. Preceded in death by daughter Mary Lee & granddaughter McKayla. Survived by husband of 70 years, James; children James (Suong Tran), Lynn Yannarelly (John) & Annamarie Kosel (Cyril); the granddaughter they raised & loved, Laura Robinson; beloved grandchildren also includes Teresa Serigny, Jaclyn McGuigan, Jessica Johnson, Robert Yannarelly, Eugene Christensen IV, Zachary Kosel & Sophia Kosel; 10 great grand-children and many nieces & nephews. She was actively involved for many years with St. Pascal Baylon Church, E.S.A. Alpha Chi Chapter and Cafesjian's Carousel. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, May 9th at 10:30am at CHURCH OF ST. PASCAL BAYLON, 1757 Conway Street with visitation starting at 9:30am. Interment Union Cemetery, Maplewood. Phyllis' family would like to thank HealthEast The Pillars for their wonderful care.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 7, 2019
