Phyllis was called to her eternal home on November 12, 2020, to join her beloved husband in heaven. Phyllis was one of 10 children born to John and Alma Steffl in Sleepy Eye, MN. She attended St. Mary's High School in Sleepy Eye and graduated from St. Catherine's School of Nursing. Prior to staying home to raise a family, Phyllis caringly served as a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul. Phyllis lived in Roseville, MN, and attended St Rose of Lima Catholic Parish. She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge with life-long friends, volunteering at church, and spending time with her family. Phyllis also loved her second home in Nisswa, Minnesota where memories were made walking in the woods, boating on Gull Lake and spending time with friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Richard Joseph (Dick) Garry. Left to cherish her memory are her 5 children: son Joe and Pat Garry, daughter MaryBeth and Chip Sorensen, son Dan and Ginger Garry, son Bill and Theresa Garry and daughter Mollie and General Jay Raymond. Phyllis is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition, she has 2 surviving siblings, Jerome Steffl and Monica Hertling, currently living in Sleepy Eye. Phyllis's family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Cherry wood Pointe on Lexington in Roseville for their excellent care. A special thank you to Joey Keen and his team of Hospice workers. Memorials can be directed to Our Lady of Good Counsel Home, 2076 St. Anthony Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose of Lima on November 20, 2020.