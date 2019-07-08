|
|
"Maga" Age 83 of St. Paul Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, God mother, sister and friend. Phyllis was born on Christmas day, 1935, and died surrounded by her loving family on July 6, 2019, while at home on Hospice. Phyllis leaves a legacy of love entrusted to her loving daughter, Kelley Malone O'Neill (Patrick), and her adoring son, Sean. Her generous heart will live on in her precious grandchildren, Allison O'Neill Tunheim (Rob) and Patrick (fiancee' Carrie Thysse). The brightest light of her last 11 months was her great granddaughter, Lucy Tunheim. Phyllis was born in Somerset, Wisconsin, and is a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. She was a medical secretary until granddaughter Allison was born. After Allison's birth, Phyllis became "Maga" and then spent the rest of her time perfecting the art of being Maga. She so loved her grandchildren, that she retired from her job to take care of Allison and Patrick so that Kelley could focus on her law career knowing that her children were being loved and cared for by their Maga, who has left her unique fingerprints on them. Phyllis was a simple, gentle soul. Effortlessly kind, tremendously generous and giving. She devoted her whole life to her family where she found her greatest joy. She cherished listening to Kelley play the piano, putting together puzzles, and playing scrabble. Phyllis is predeceased by husband, Robert Malone, Jr., son, Kevin Malone, and daughter, Shannon Malone, as well as honored parents Alice and Arthur Rivard, and treasured siblings, Margie Erickson, LaVonne Eldart, Geraldine Smith, Kenneth, Dean, Don, Tommy, and dear nephew Craig Erickson. She is survived by one brother Harris and many nieces & nephews. A most sincere thank you to Health Partners Hospice Care Team #10 led with great strength, compassion, and true grace by Laurie Taylor and tenderly treated with loving care through the gifted hands of Shannon Lee. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at CHURCH OF THE ASSUMPTION, 51 West 7th Street, St. Paul, Thursday, July 11th at 10:00 am with visitation starting at 9:00 am and Father John Malone will preside. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 8, 2019