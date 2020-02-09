|
|
Born January 7, 1925, died January 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband John Douglas Lambert. Survived by companion William Lake; daughter Jill Lambert Tousley (Herb); son Patrick Lambert (Jean); grandchildren Herb Tousley IV (Kristi), Meghan Tousley (Ben Threinen), Alexandra Tousley Schack (Brian), Whitney Kozitza (Kenton), Courtney Bleess (Michael); and nine great-grandchildren. Phyllis was born in Okabena, MN and graduated from Flandreau High School in South Dakota in 1943. She married John Douglas Lambert in 1947. John (Jack) graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Veterinary Medicine in 1961. They settled in Roseville, MN and purchased the Roseville Animal Hospital. Phyllis was a member of MVMA, Roseville Women's Auxiliary, Roseville Children's Hospital Guild and many other organizations. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring with notification.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020