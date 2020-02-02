|
Nee Demarais Age 84, of St. Paul Born in Waverly, MN Died peacefully with family on January 30, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Jim. Survived by children, Margaret, Joe (Jodi), Tom, Sue (Steve) King; grandchildren, Katie, Jessica, Jamie, Alex, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Sophia and Jack; great-grandchildren, Adelle and Kaitlin; in-laws, John and Elaine Schwartz and Liz McMonigal. Phyllis enjoyed being a part of Catholic Communities at both St. Lukes and Assumption parishes. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 Wednesday, February 5 at the Church of the Assumption, 51 W 7th Street, St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 4-7 PM Tuesday at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to Catholic Charities.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020