Phyllis MORENCY
Age 76 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully May 23, 2020 A longtime daycare provider, Phyllis loved caring for children; especially her own. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Donald; granddaughters, Melissa Moralez and Jennifer Zubulake; brothers, Glenn Larson and Keith Larson. Phyllis is survived by her children, Phyllis (Russell) Block, Lisa (Brian) Fashner and Donald II; siblings, Gary Larson and Darlene Rothmeier; 5 grand children; 8 great-grandchildren; and many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. 651-631-2727





Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
