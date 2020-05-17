Age 96 Left us on May 9th, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois September 23, 1923. There she completed nurses training. She then married Alan Rusterholz and moved to St. Paul. She spent her last 2 years in Memory Care at the Commons on Marice in Eagan, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Alan P. Rusterholz and her brothers Warren and Herbert Anderson. She is survived by her children; Kurt and his wife Lesley, Dr. Jill Rusterholz and her husband Tom Hastings. Dr. Peter and his wife Amy, and Rusty (Alan, Jr) and Kelly Povo; 6 grandchildren, Leo, Jay, Nyssa, David, Jon and Sara; and multiple nieces and nephews. There will be a private interment. We plan a larger celebration of her life later this summer.









