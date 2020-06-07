Phyllis (Moeller) RYGWALSKI
Age 92½ of St. Paul Preceded in death by husband Daniel, parents Henry and Louise (Weigel) Moeller and sisters Mary Lou Bennett and Joan Heyne. Survived by daughter Linda McShannock and son Michael, three granddaughters and four great grandchildren. Fierce and steadfast in faith, family and friends. Reunited in God with her beloved Daniel. We thank the staff at New Harmony Care Center and HealthEast Hospice for their compassionate love and care. Private family service. Memorials to Cross Lutheran Church, 1945 Prosperity Road, Maplewood, MN 55109 or New Harmony Care Center, 135 Geranium Avenue E., St. Paul, MN 55117.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
