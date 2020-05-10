Pierre "Bear" ARMELL
Chax shep Ta Wa-my Zhu-ga Indian name meaning - "Flying with the eagles" Born - July 12, 1944 Died - April 29, 2020 Age 76. Preceded in death by wife of 37 years on February 7, 2020, Peggy; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Leonard & Patricia Dabruzzi; and sister-in-law, Katie Dabruzzi. Survived by sister-in-law, Mary Dabruzzi & Terri (Steven) Johnson; and brother-in-law, John Dabruzzi. Bear was one of 11 siblings. Member of Faith Baptist Church in St. Paul. He worked at the University of Minnesota for 27 years. Bear also was an avid volunteer throughout the city of St. Paul after he retired. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
