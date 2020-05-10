Chax shep Ta Wa-my Zhu-ga Indian name meaning - "Flying with the eagles" Born - July 12, 1944 Died - April 29, 2020 Age 76. Preceded in death by wife of 37 years on February 7, 2020, Peggy; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Leonard & Patricia Dabruzzi; and sister-in-law, Katie Dabruzzi. Survived by sister-in-law, Mary Dabruzzi & Terri (Steven) Johnson; and brother-in-law, John Dabruzzi. Bear was one of 11 siblings. Member of Faith Baptist Church in St. Paul. He worked at the University of Minnesota for 27 years. Bear also was an avid volunteer throughout the city of St. Paul after he retired. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.