Age 26, of Marine on St. Croix Died unexpectedly in his sleep at home on March 8, 2019. He was born January 30, 1993 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Loralee and Eugenio Di Lorenzo. He graduated from Stillwater High School in 2011 and from DePaul University, Chicago, in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in Digital Media. Upon graduation he parlayed his senior year internship with the Chicago Fire Soccer Team (MLS) into a fulltime position. He was a photographer, videographer and editor of the team's promotional videos. He recently moved back to Minnesota to escape the pace of life in Chicago and to be closer to family, friends and perhaps, mostly, his beloved St Croix River and Rainy Lake. He was free-lancing as a digital media specialist and recently attained his commercial drone license. Pietro's passions were fishing; being an ardent Minnesota sports team fan despite enduring continuous disappointment in play-off success but embraced all sports and teams; and being with friends. He was a skilled video-creator with an excellent eye and professionalism. Pietro is survived by his parents, Loralee (Hanka) and Eugenio Di Lorenzo; sister, Lucia Di Lorenzo; grandparents Dale and Carolyn Hanka of Grand Rapids, MN; aunts and uncles Maria and Timothy Irwin of New Orleans, LA, Charles and Diane Hanka, of Delano, MN, Thomas Hanka, of Tempe, AZ; cousins Amelia (Kevin) Goding, Gabriella (Jake Pugh) Irwin, Antonina (Kyle) Wilson, Giulia Irwin, Benett Hanka, Macie Hanka; second cousins Andrew, Daniel and Madlyn Goding and Evelyn Pugh. He leaves behind many heartbroken friends and extended family, including godparents Evan and Cheryl Johnson of Marine on St. Croix, MN. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Alfredo and Ernesta Di Lorenzo of Fergus Falls, MN, and cousin Michael Irwin of New Orleans, LA. He was an outgoing and warm friend to many people of all ages. Pietro's memorial service will be at Christ Lutheran Church in Marine on St. Croix on Saturday, March 23 at 4 p.m. with a visitation starting at 3 p.m. There will be a visitation Friday, March 22 at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center at 2800 Curve Crest Blvd in Stillwater from 5-8 p.m. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to the Pietro Hanka Di Lorenzo St. Croix River Conservancy Fund, by mail to St. Croix Valley Foundation, 516 Second Street, Suite 214, Hudson, WI 54016 or through their website: https://scvfoundation.org/.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019