Age 42, of Coates, MN, passed away December 22, 2019 in Coates, MN. Visitation will be held at Inver Hills Church from 3–4 on Sunday December 29th and a Service will follow at 4. Inver Hills Church, 8265 Babcock Trail, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. Preston was born in St. Paul on May 27, 1977. He loved everyone on this earth like a brother or sister and for the asking would have given you the shirt off his back. He started high school at Rosemount High school and he graduated from Big Lake High School, 1996. He worked as a concrete contractor – owning his own business, Concrete Service Plus, for 14 years. He lived to spend time with his son, Ryan. They spent their time dirtbiking, snowboarding, swimming at the local pool, playing video games and watching movies. He adored his daughter Andi. Preston is survived by his son Ryan Groshong (14) and his daughter Andi Groshong (19), the mother of his children, that he continued to co-parent with, Beth Groshong, brother Wes (Jessica), sisters Alycia and Madeline, Riki and Tiffany, brother from another mother Gary Gallagher, His mom Jodi McCarthy. His dad Ron Johnson (Tanya). His dad Jeff Ringeisen (Wendy). Nieces Khloe, Olivia and Sophia. Many aunts, uncles and cousins from the McCarthy, Johnson, Ringeisen Families. Preceded in death by his Grandma Dolly McCarthy, Grandpa Larry McCarthy, Grandpa Loren Ringeisen.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019