Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St.
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St.
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla ROERING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla A. (Tschida) ROERING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla A. (Tschida) ROERING Obituary
Age 97 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Jerome; parents, Herman & Mary Tschida; and 1 brother. Survived by children, Darlene (Kevin) Ring, Dave, Linda (Dave) Plan, Duane (Kathy), Tom (Connie), and Mary (Ed) Salkowicz; 19 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 3 brothers and 1 sister. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (October 31, 2019) 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 9:00 AM. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Priscilla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now