Age 97 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Jerome; parents, Herman & Mary Tschida; and 1 brother. Survived by children, Darlene (Kevin) Ring, Dave, Linda (Dave) Plan, Duane (Kathy), Tom (Connie), and Mary (Ed) Salkowicz; 19 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 3 brothers and 1 sister. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (October 31, 2019) 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 9:00 AM. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 30, 2019