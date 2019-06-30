|
Age 84 Formerly of Hastings Passed away in her Stillwater home early Sunday, June 23, 2019. Preceded in death by her mother, Harriett; stepmother, Jessie; father, Wilford French; and son, Alejandro Zeller. Survived by sister, Carole Miller; sister-in-law, Linda Tucker; children, Jeanine Zeller-Pendrey, Pamela Zeller, Alejandro's wife, Faith, and Andres; grand children, Dylan, Derek and Celeste Pendrey, Leah and Adriana Rimpel, Austin and Cassandra Zeller, and Elise, Zachary, Francesca and Alden Zeller; and eight great grandchildren. Priscilla loved life, dogs, knitting, books and people in that order. She always had a smile and quick wit to the end. Priscilla fulfilled her dreams of going to Scotland as well as shepherding her flock of sheep and llamas on her farm, surrounded by her AKC Champion Skye terriers and Newfoundlands. She took every opportunity to share her knowledge on topics ranging from textile arts to the lighthouses of Scotland. Throughout her life she worked as a veterinary tech, a para-legal and a shepherd. Her life will be celebrated at 12:00PM, Saturday August 17th at Simple Traditions by Bradshaw, 488 Humboldt Ave., St Paul with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. Her ashes will be interred at a private ceremony in Pine Grove Cemetery, Farmington, New Hampshire in the fall. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019