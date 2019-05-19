|
|
Age 69 Passed away peacefully at her home in Welch on May 9, 2019 from Alzheimer's disease. Priscilla insisted on direct cremation with her cremains being scattered in the Atlantic Ocean. Several Memorial Services / Celebrations of Life are in the planning stages to occur over the summer in Hastings, Minneapolis, Milwaukee; Paxton, Massachusetts and Lancaster, New Hampshire. Memorial donations to find a cure for this horrible disease can be made to the at https://www.alz.org or mailed to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019