Our beloved mother and grandmother left us on October 29th to be with her savior, Jesus Christ. Born 8/31/1929 on a farm near Sleepy Eye, MN, Priscilla was the youngest of six children. She graduated from Sleepy Eye High School in 1946 and then earned a BS degree in Home Economics from South Dakota State University. To continue her dietetics training she enlisted in the US Army in 1951 where she met Roger Starn, the love of her life, who was also in the service. They married in October 1953 and after raising her family she worked many years as a dietitian at the Mpls VA Hospital. During retirement she and Roger enjoyed many years of travel, golf, family vacations, and summers at the lake. Priscilla will be greatly missed by her 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held on Wed. 11/6/19 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Apple Valley, MN at 11 am, visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, family prefers gifts to Feed My Starving Children or Shepherd of the Valley Missions Program.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019