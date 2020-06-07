Age 87, of Apple Valley Passed away peacefully on 5/27/2020 Tom grew up in St. Paul, attended St. Mark's Elementary, St. Thomas Academy and Univ. of MN. He was a 1st Lieutenant Army, stationed near Detroit. He married Marlene Flohr of Bruce, WI in 1958 and settled in Minneapolis. Tom worked for Tennant and Onan before starting a 23-year career at Miller Publishing. In 1983, he started Rockwood Research (Roseville, MN). After its sale, Tom started Quirk's Marketing Research Review– combining his love of publishing and marketing research. When not working, time was spent at their cabin in Hayward, WI where Tom enjoyed hosting friends & relatives. He retired in 2002. Tom & Marlene spent their winters in Venice, FL. Tom was an amazingly giving person who loved his family. He taught those around him to humbly care for those in need and to enjoy the little things in life. His generosity was particularly focused on Haiti, where his donations built schools, clinics and housing. Tom had a wonderful sense of humor and always had a good story to tell. He is preceded in death by parents, William & Teresa (McMahon) Quirk; brother, Jack Quirk; sisters, Maureen Schmidt, Kathleen Shannon, Colleen Healy and Betty Kunik. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Marlene (Flohr); loving children, John (Chris) Quirk, Jim (Michelle) Quirk, Ann Quirk, Teresa (Evan) Tweed, Dan Quirk, Steve (Michelle) Quirk; grandchildren, Alex, Madison and Sam Tweed, Allison, Emily and Nick Quirk, Lydia and Tessa Quirk; brothers, Bill Quirk, Jim Quirk and Bob (Mary) Quirk; sisters, Pat Pahl, Sharon (Joe) Walbran. A Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Catholic Charities of St. Paul & Minneapolis or The Joseph School in Haiti. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.