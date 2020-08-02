Age 83 Passed away peacefully at home on July 25, 2020 surrounded by family after enduring Lewy Body Disease, Parkinson's Disease, and Cancer with a remarkably positive disposition and admirable courage. Born a St. Paul East Sider, he was a duel citizen of the USA and Ireland. He was deployed to Europe with the US Army to proudly serve his country, later founding successful businesses in Mortgage Banking and Real Estate. For many years he loved the process of preparing and serving large dinners at St.Paul Catholic Charities Homeless Shelter, and always made special efforts to inspire the shelter's children. His first love and priority was family. Known for his passion for opera and fine art, pride in his rich Irish heritage, love of world travel, quick wit and humor, and his special gift from God to lovingly soothe all fussy babies. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Ann (Wedebrand), brother Dr. John E. (Colles), sister Marilyn L. Eberhardt (James), and nephew Joel Eberhardt. Survived and deeply missed by his wife of 42 years, Terry, and by his beloved children, R.David Jr. (Doina), daughters Victoria Erickson (Stewart), Amy Larkin, and Susan Basarich, and grandchildren Aaron (Mindi), Christina (Craig), Theresa (Jared), Kirsten (Tom), Conor, Katrina, Luke, and Evan, and one precious great grandchild, Amelia, a sister in law who adored him, Margo Wittner, and many wonderful nieces and nephews, James, Jr. (Terri), Jay, Jack (Gina), Cassandra, Jane (Bernie), Jeff, and Brian (Missy), and many adorable grand nieces and nephews. A heartfelt special family thank you to friends Mary and Terry for absolute unwaivering support and constant help for years. A special thank you to Jodie and Cathy of Allina Hospice for the ultimate care, compassion, and professionalism. Private Life Celebration for immediate family due to Covid. Prefer Memorials to Alzheimer's Association
, which supports Lewy Body research.