Age 74 of Coon Rapids, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on July 22, 2019. He was born in Glasgow Scotland, worked many years in the Rock 'n Roll industry, and had a second career as a Medical Technician. Preceded in death by parents, Ronald and Margaret; in-laws, Bruce and Rita Rabine. Survived by wife, Colleen; son, Blair; siblings-in-law, Julie (Bill) Schwietz, Bruce (Lezlie) Rabine; many wonderful nieces, nephews and their families; beloved dogs, Grace & Kaiser; and many special friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Visitation 4-7pm, Mon., July 29 with prayer service at 7 at: www.Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 25, 2019