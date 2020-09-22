1/1
R. Lyle ALM
Age 89 Of Forest Lake Loving husband, dad, grandpa, uncle & friend passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sept., 21, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Bob & Myrtle; son, David; siblings, LaVern Thomson, Iva Nelson, Russell & two younger sisters in childhood. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Karen; son, Daniel; grandchildren, Ross, Lexi, Austen, Abby, Noah; godsons, Brian, Bob Nelson, Kevin Thomson; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Lyle grew up in Forest Lake, served in the Korean War with the U.S Army and went on to be a carpenter. He was always up for a game of cards and a cup of coffee. An outdoor celebration of Lyle's life 3 PM Wed., Sept., 23rd with visitation one hour prior at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 9300 Scandia Trail. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Service will be live streamed at https://www.hosannaforestlake.net/celebration-of-life. Memorials preferred to Hosanna Lutheran or donor's choice. RobertsFamilyFH.com 651-464-4422





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Hosanna Lutheran Church
SEP
23
Service
03:00 PM
live streamed
SEP
23
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Hosanna Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
