Age 89 Of Forest Lake Loving husband, dad, grandpa, uncle & friend passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sept., 21, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Bob & Myrtle; son, David; siblings, LaVern Thomson, Iva Nelson, Russell & two younger sisters in childhood. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Karen; son, Daniel; grandchildren, Ross, Lexi, Austen, Abby, Noah; godsons, Brian, Bob Nelson, Kevin Thomson; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Lyle grew up in Forest Lake, served in the Korean War with the U.S Army and went on to be a carpenter. He was always up for a game of cards and a cup of coffee. An outdoor celebration of Lyle's life 3 PM Wed., Sept., 23rd with visitation one hour prior at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 9300 Scandia Trail. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Service will be live streamed at https://www.hosannaforestlake.net/celebration-of-life
. Memorials preferred to Hosanna Lutheran or donor's choice. RobertsFamilyFH.com
