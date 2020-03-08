|
|
Age 85 of Lilydale Died surrounded by his loving family on March 5th. Visitation on Friday March 13th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 1660 County B Rd. W., Roseville, MN 55113. Funeral Service on Saturday March 14th at 10:30 am; visitation one hour prior, also at St. Michael's Lutheran Church. A lunch will be served after the service. Interment at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Michael's Lutheran.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020