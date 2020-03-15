|
Wife, Daughter, Friend Age 51 Passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Janet Salisbury. Survived by husband, Pierre Dimba; father, Bill Salisbury; niece, Sophia; godson and nephew, Henry. For Rachael, music was her life. She had a broad range of musical interests, from her participation in the St. Clement's Episcopal Church choir to singing with The Dregs. A celebration of Rachael's life will be held at a later date. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020