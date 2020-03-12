|
Age 94 November 23, 1925 – March 6, 2020 Rachael was born to Rachael (Keating) & John Edward Jansen. Rachael graduated from Murray High School in 1944. She continued her education and graduated from The College of St. Catherine's in 1948. Rachael spoke fondly of her memories as a Pre-School teacher. Rachael was united in marriage to the love of her life, Walter Schwendig on October 1, 1949. They made a home in West St. Paul where they raised 4 daughters. Rachael was a Girl Scout Brownie, Junior, and Cadette Leader for her daughters, was the Senior Troop Advisor, Cadette Troop Organizer, Cadette Troop Consultant, Volunteer Council Recruitment Coordinator, Trainer and Council Delegate with the Girl Scout Council of St. Croix Valley and was a member of Girl Scouts for 59 years. Rachael's church was an important part of her life and she volunteered on many Church Boards, Councils, and Committees. She taught Religious Education for 20 years. Rachael and Walter moved to Duluth in 1984 and lived there for 13 years. Rachael volunteered as a Tour Guide at Glensheen Mansion & Museum. She volunteered at a Hospice program in Duluth. Rachael was active in the Serendipity church group. She and Walter hosted sled dog teams from around the world and volunteered with the John Beargrease Sled dog Marathon. Rachael loved walking in the woods, cross-country skiing and watching sailboat races on Lake Superior. Walter and Rachael moved back to West St. Paul to be closer to family. Rachael was an avid swimmer and spent many days at the St Croix River throughout her life. She swam laps at the YMCA. Later in life, Rachael worked for the YMCA 1997-2011 in the childcare department. Rachael loved working with kids and the children loved Rachael and would call her "Grandma Rachael". Family and friends will always remember Rachael for her kindness, gracious hospitality and concern for others. Rachael was preceded in death by her husband Walter, brother John, sister Helen, and sister-in-law Dorothy. Rachael will remain in the hearts of her daughters, Barbara, Deborah (Charlie), Teresa (Paul), Trude; grand children, Kristine (Felipe), Joseph, Marlowe, Amber; and her niece, Joani and nephews, , Tom, Tim, John and Dan. A heartfelt thank you to longtime family friend Rick Ziton who brought Rachael spiritual support as well as his friendship. A special thank you to Therese Spaight home caregiver and Our Lady of Peace Hospice and Home Care, including Kate, Mary, Tina, and Janie. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM Monday, March 16 at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. Visitation Sunday, March 15, 4-6PM with a prayer vigil at 5:30PM at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 235 W. Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul. An additional visitation will be held at the church 1 hour prior to Mass. Luncheon after Mass. Burial service at Fort Snelling National Cemetery 2:00PM: meet at Assembly Area # 1 at 1:50PM. Memorials to Girl Scouts River Valleys; Our Lady of Peace Hospice, St. Paul; St. Joseph's Church, West St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020