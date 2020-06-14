Age 74, Of Maplewood, MN Died peacefully on June 5, 2020. She was born on March 4, 1946 to Raymond and Charlotte Wilcox in Fort Dodge, IA. She was a resident of Princeton and St. Cloud prior to moving to the St. Paul area. She graduated from SCSU with a double major in Criminal Justice and Social Work before going on and getting her Masters Degree in Vocational Rehab. Consulting. Preceded in death by her parents; siblings Joan Schwartz, June (Larry) Larweck and Ronald "Buzz" Wilcox. Survived by children Richard (Kelly) Pendergrass, Rhonda (James) Tryon, Roxanne (Curt Nguyen) Pendergrass; siblings LaVonne Jewell, Levi (Marziah) Wilcox and sister-in-law Cyndi Wilcox; grandsons Justin (Danica) Meyer, JP (Khamporn) Pendergrass, Seth (Katrina) Thai, Chad (Laura) Pendergrass, Andrew Thai, Tyler (Meghan) Thai, Nathan Nguyen, Ryan Nguyen; great grandchildren Daphnee, Haylen, Charlotte, Kayla, Oliver, Amelia, Laney, Maddox, Paityn, Mia, Mila, Macey and Zachary. Many other family and friends. Private service will be June 20th. Family email contact: rhondathai@msn.com









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store