Rachel Anne WILCOX
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 74, Of Maplewood, MN Died peacefully on June 5, 2020. She was born on March 4, 1946 to Raymond and Charlotte Wilcox in Fort Dodge, IA. She was a resident of Princeton and St. Cloud prior to moving to the St. Paul area. She graduated from SCSU with a double major in Criminal Justice and Social Work before going on and getting her Masters Degree in Vocational Rehab. Consulting. Preceded in death by her parents; siblings Joan Schwartz, June (Larry) Larweck and Ronald "Buzz" Wilcox. Survived by children Richard (Kelly) Pendergrass, Rhonda (James) Tryon, Roxanne (Curt Nguyen) Pendergrass; siblings LaVonne Jewell, Levi (Marziah) Wilcox and sister-in-law Cyndi Wilcox; grandsons Justin (Danica) Meyer, JP (Khamporn) Pendergrass, Seth (Katrina) Thai, Chad (Laura) Pendergrass, Andrew Thai, Tyler (Meghan) Thai, Nathan Nguyen, Ryan Nguyen; great grandchildren Daphnee, Haylen, Charlotte, Kayla, Oliver, Amelia, Laney, Maddox, Paityn, Mia, Mila, Macey and Zachary. Many other family and friends. Private service will be June 20th. Family email contact: rhondathai@msn.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved