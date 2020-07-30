Age 47, of Lino Lakes Passed away July 25, 2020 at home with family. A Funeral Mass will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Roseville. Live stream will be available on St. Rose's website (Worship Livestream). Rachel was born April 27, 1973 to Richard and Patty Wolters in Roseville. Rachel graduated from Roseville High School in 1991, received her BS in Human Development and Education in 1995 from North Dakota State University, and received her Master of Management in 1999 from University of Mary. Rachel married Eric Klingberg in 1995. Rachel enjoyed spending time with her family, country music concerts with friends and family, gardening, NDSU football, and was considered positive and outgoing by all who knew her. She was loved dearly and will be greatly missed. Rachel is survived by her husband, Eric; children, Reegan & Edward; father and mother, Richard & Patty Wolters of Roseville, MN; sisters and brother-in-law, Rebecca Garris of Mounds View, MN, Kara & Ray Kowski of Hudson, WI; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Evert & Carol Klingberg of Cambridge, MN; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Lisa McDermott of Milton GA; niece and nephew, Audrey Kowski and Magnus McDermott and several other cousins and relatives. Rachel was preceded in death by her grandparents Vernon & Joyce Wolters and Harold and Eldeane Johnson. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.









