Born January 29, 1962 Died July 18, 2020 Shelly passed away in her sleep at Fairview East Bank Hospital. She was 58 years old. She is no longer in pain. She is preceded in death by her brother Bryan Vonsack, her father Bruce Vonsack and her nephew Matthew Marc Gilstad. She is survived by her mother Rita Bambach of Las Vegas, NV; her sister Beth (Roy) Adams of Maplewood, MN; and brother Robert (Jane) Vonsack of Cottage Grove, MN; She is also survived by her nieces Jenny (Rick) Koskie and Molly, Maggie and Jo Vonsack, and nephews Nicholas, Joshua and Brian Gilstad. She loved being Auntie Shelly. She was also a great aunt to Christian, Devin and Sean Koskie. Due to the Corona virus there will be no service at this time. Shelly elected to be cremated. We will have a service when it is safe to do so. Cremation services will be handled by Crescent Tide. Shelly was loved by all that knew her. She didn't hesitate to lend a helping hand when needed, to anyone who asked. She was a terrific friend. We would like to thank all the doctors and nurses who took really good care of Shelly in the ICU-4C at Fairview Hospital. Rest now, Shelly and we will see you in the Kingdom of heaven. Love your sister.









