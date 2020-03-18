Home

Age 34 Of St. Paul Racine was preceded in death by father, Mike Luna, Sr.; grandma, Agnes Golden Meyer; and uncle, Nathan Golden. She is survived by mother, Renee Wanna; stepfather, Loreto; daughters, Copelyn, Ella, Sophie and Addy; brothers, Michael Castillo, Nathan Wanna, Mike Luna Jr., Thomas Luna, Nick Luna, and Jay Luna; sisters, Tiffany and Leticia Ramirez, and Katie Luna. Racine was loved immensely by her daughters and a huge family and many friends. Visitation 10AM–12PM, Friday, March 20, 2020 at SIMPLE TRADITIONS BY BRADSHAW, 488 Humboldt Ave., St Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the family. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 18, 2020
